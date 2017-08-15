Couple Who Crashed NJ Wedding ID’d

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Some wedding crashers who became the life of a party in New Jersey have finally been identified.
The newlyweds have been trying to track down the couple who crashed their wedding in Sussex County earlier this month.
The crashers kept showing up in pictures and even left a card with a dollar bill in it — apologizing for crashing the wedding.
Bride Searching For Couple Who Crashed Wedding, Left $1 Gift
Carly Wolfson fessed up and sent the bride a message on Facebook — explaining she was on a first date — and they showed up on a lark.
The bride says she thought the stunt was funny.
Maybe she’ll get to crash their wedding one day.