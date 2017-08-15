Couple Who Crashed NJ Wedding ID’d

August 15, 2017 12:23 AM
Filed Under: New Jersey, Wedding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Some wedding crashers who became the life of a party in New Jersey have finally been identified.

The newlyweds have been trying to track down the couple who crashed their wedding in Sussex County earlier this month.

The crashers kept showing up in pictures and even left a card with a dollar bill in it — apologizing for crashing the wedding.

Bride Searching For Couple Who Crashed Wedding, Left $1 Gift

Carly Wolfson fessed up and sent the bride a message on Facebook — explaining she was on a first date — and they showed up on a lark.

The bride says she thought the stunt was funny.

Maybe she’ll get to crash their wedding one day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch