DEVELOPING: Another Bill Cosby Lawyer Seeks To Step Down From Defense Team

Police: Man Rams Into Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Causes Over $500,000 In Damage

August 15, 2017 2:39 PM

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed his car into two luxury vehicles at a Washington car dealership, causing more than $500,000 in damage.

Police say officers responded to Bellevue Bentley on Sunday night and detained the Seattle man.

Police say they found a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce significantly damaged. The dealership owner said the estimated value of both was over $500,000.

Two witnesses told police they saw the driver of a Honda ram the unoccupied parked cars multiple times.

Police say the suspect told officers he had not slept in about three days and that he may have had a panic attack.

The dealership owner told police that the cars would likely be a total loss.

The suspect was arrested for malicious mischief.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch