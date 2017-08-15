Eclipse 2017: Looking Back At The Last Total Eclipse In The U.S.

August 15, 2017 11:30 PM By David Spunt
Filed Under: Eclipse 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– February 26, 1979, a solar eclipse in the northwestern United States.

Philadelphians expected to see at least something, but the big story that day was what didn’t happen, we featured it here on CBS3.

The late George Hamilton—then director of Fels Planetarium–planned eclipse activities for months.

“I was very disappointed because I want the public to share a partial eclipse. Even partials are exciting,” Hamilton said in 1979.

Safety Warning For Drivers During Eclipse 2017

Almost four decades later, eyes will be focused on the sky.

Matt Kriebel is an astronomer in Philadelphia and he owns–Spectrum Scientifics–a store dedicated to the subject. He’s been setting up his equipment to view the eclipse on Monday.

“It’s definitely going to be noticeable in some fashion. You don’t just take away 4/5 of the sunlight and have it not be noticed,” said Kriebel.

The last total solar eclipse over the city of Philadelphia happened on July 29, 1478 long before there was a Philadelphia.

Guide To Viewing Sites For The Solar Eclipse

“They are interesting because they’re one of the first things astronomers going back many many centuries were actually able to predict,” Kriebel said.

This at a time when tools were primitive and special glasses didn’t exist. Let’s hope Monday isn’t a repeat of 1979.

The next total eclipse over Philadelphia isn’t until May 1, 2079.

 

More from David Spunt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch