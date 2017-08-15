Gloucester Township Police Looking For Missing Man, 2 Children

August 15, 2017 10:51 AM

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Gloucester Township are looking for a man and his two kids.

Police say 40-year-old Raymond Reasoner III and his two children, 1-year-old Raegan and 3-year-old Raymond IV, were reported missing on Aug. 14.

They were last seen on Church Street in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township.

Reasoner III is described as a white male with blue eyes and brown hair, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has a slim build. He was last seen wearing a brown short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Missing Persons Out of Gloucester Twp (Church Street).

Credit: Gloucester Township Police

He is said to be driving a 2013 dark tan or brown 4 door Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania tags KBP7220.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Raymond Reasoner’s and his childrens location please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

