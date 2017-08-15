Lawmaker Calls For Philadelphia To Take Down Frank Rizzo Statue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A statue that sits across the street from Philadelphia’s City Hall is drawing new scrutiny.

Some critics are calling for the removal of a monument that honors Frank Rizzo, the city’s former mayor and police commissioner.

The statue was dedicated in 1998 and rumblings to remove it date back to at least a year ago.

People who want to see it come down allege Rizzo treated the African-American community unfairly, even brutally, at times.

It’s now been taken to a new level when Councilwoman Helen Gym tweeted the statue needs to come down.

“All around the county, we’re fighting to remove the monuments to slavery & racism. Philly, we have work to do. Take the Rizzo statue down,” she tweeted.

The tweet comes in the wake of what’s happening in Charlottesville, Virginia. The recent white power and hate group protests, and counter protests, have been centered around that city’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Frank Rizzo Jr., the former mayor’s son, said his dad was a “fair person.”

“I never remember my dad being anything but a fair person. If you broke the law, no matter what color you were, he made sure Philadelphia was protected,” said the former Philadelphia city councilman. “And I would hope the decision makers realize Frank Rizzo should not be in the same conversation as a Confederate general.”

Frank Rizzo passed away in 1991.