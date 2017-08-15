Flyers’ Prospect Depth Ranked No. 1 In NHL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, this is an encouraging sign for Flyers fans.

ESPN Insider Corey Pronman ranked all of the prospect depth in the NHL by organization and the Philadelphia Flyers came in atop the list at No. 1.

“The Flyers don’t have as much game-breaking talent as our No. 2 team does at the top of their system, but 2017 No. 2 overall pick Nolan Patrick is right up there; after Patrick, the Flyers have the cupboards lined with talent at every position,” Pronman wrote. “The group includes solid first-round picks, middle-round selections who have trended up, and an undrafted free agent in Philippe Myers who is one of the very best defense prospects in hockey.”

Pronman made sure to clarify that a player is no longer a prospect if he has played 25 or more games in any NHL season, or 50 total in his career.

Flyers GM Ron Hextall has done a strong job of building the Flyers’ farm system with players like the aforementioned Patrick and Myers, to go along with Ivan Provorov, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Oskar Lindblom.