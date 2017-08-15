Police: Couple Tried To Exploit Lowe’s For Over $250,000 In Merchandise

August 15, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Brick, Ocean County

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey couple exploited a computer glitch on a home improvement chain’s website to get thousands of dollars’ worth of items shipped to their home for free.

Ocean County prosecutors say 40-year-old Kimy Velazquez and his 24-year-old wife, Romela Velazquez, stole enough items from Lowe’s to fill an 18-foot trailer. The items ranged from a gazebo to $2,500 worth of underwear.

Authorities declined to provide details on the computer glitch.

Authorities: Couple Forced Teen To Take Drugs, Work As Prostitute

Authorities say the Brick residents tried to get about $258,068 worth of unpaid merchandise overall but received only about $13,000 in merchandise. They say the couple sold the items on Facebook for less than half the original price.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if they’ve retained attorneys. A phone number couldn’t be found for them.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch