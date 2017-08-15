Comcast’s Broadband Program For Low-Income Households Continues To Expand

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Comcast says more people are now taking advantage of its internet service for low-income households.
The six-year-old Internet Essentials program is now in one million households nationwide, serving four million people. Internet Essentials provides a broadband connection to low-income households for $10 a month. During a conference call, Comcast senior executive VP David L. Cohen said participation in Philadelphia is growing.
“They’re been creeping up in the rankings. In the first year or two, Philadelphia was a top-20 city — which I think was pretty embarrassing to everyone,” Cohen said. “But they’re now number-three in the country.”
Philadelphia now has 31,000 households signed-up for its low-income internet service. Cohen credits Philadelphia’s schools superintendent with encouraging that growth.
“Since Bill Hite’s arrival in Philadelphia, the School District has been an enthusiastic partner,” he said.
Cohen also announced Comcast would be boosting the speed on Internet Essentials to 15 mbps, and providing 40 hours of free out-of-home wifi access each month.
