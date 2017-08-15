NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Blood Pressure Fluctuation Linked To Increased Risk Of Dementia, Study Finds

August 15, 2017 3:19 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alzheimer’s Disease is a major health concern and the incidence is only growing as the population ages.

We are not quite sure of the causes of Alzheimer’s, but research is being done every day looking at causes and potential treatments.

According to a report in the Journal Circulation, one of the most common causes of dementia other than Alzheimer’s is cardiovascular. These are problems with the blood supply to the brain.

In the latest article the researchers found that large changes in daily blood pressure readings are linked to a higher risk of this so-called vascular dementia.

The argument is being made that we should be having more blood pressure readings taken at home and on a regular basis to try to help control these blood pressure issues and hopefully reduce the incidence of vascular dementia.

