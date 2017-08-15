Another Bill Cosby Lawyer Seeks To Step Down From Defense Team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another one of Bill Cosby’s lawyers is asking to step down from his defense team.
Los Angeles-based attorney Angela Agrusa has filed paperwork in Montgomery County Court requesting withdrawal from the case.
Police Searching For Man Who Killed Seagull With Umbrella
Cosby’s other attorney in the criminal case, Philadelphia-based Brian McMonagle, filed a motion to withdraw on Aug. 1.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 22 to address who will represent Cosby at his retrial. Also expected at the hearing: whether or not the case will be heard by an out-of-county jury.
Cosby’s retrial is currently scheduled to begin Nov. 6. It will likely be delayed with the change in attorneys.
Pennsylvania School District Won’t Let Children Outside For Recess During Solar Eclipse
The entertainer turned 80 last month. He is charged with drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park home in 2004.