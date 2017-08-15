Reward Offered In Attempted Arson At Police, Fire Department Garage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s now a $15,000 dollar reward as police look for the man who tried to set city vehicles on fire in a Southwest Philadelphia garage last week.
Police say the man who they’re looking for tried to set fire to cars parked below the 12th district police station and Engine 40 firehouse at 65th and Woodland.
At around 5:30 in the morning last Wednesday a police supervisor smelled gasoline. In the garage, police say officers found empty gas cans along with a shirt, sheet and boots soaked in gasoline. There was a potentially explosive path, police say, leading to Streets Department cars and cars belonging to cops and firefighters.
Police say the would-be arsonist went into the garage six times in an hour and he was seen wearing a white bed sheet and pushing a baby stroller.
Authorities say the suspect might be homeless and known in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police.