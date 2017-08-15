Feds Look To Get IP Addresses Of People Who Visited An Anti-Trump Website

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you visited a particular anti-Trump website leading up to Inauguration Day, the feds want to know about it. A judge this week is set to decide whether to force a tech company to turn over records of more than a million clicks.

Disruptj20.org was a place for “not my president” protesters to get their marching orders for January 20th.

The Department of Justice served the site’s hosting company, DreamHost, with a search warrant, ordering it to provide IP addresses of visitors and other identifying information. The company has refused.

“It’s a glorified fishing expedition,” said Attorney Stephanie Lacambra with digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation.

She says the warrant — part of an investigation into riots in Washington — is far too broad. And regardless of your politics…

“We shouldn’t have to worry about or think about or second-guess whether or not to click on a particular site for fear that our government might at a later date to try and get that information and use it against us in a prosecution,” she said.

It’s now up to a court to decide whether the scope of the warrant is constitutional.