4th Year Of PHL LIVE Center Stage Announced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A free contest for aspiring musicians in Philadelphia to help them advance in the entertainment field is being held for the 4th year.
It’s called PHL LIVE Center Stage 2017. A grass-roots initiative to celebrate young musical artist, help them gain exposure and make money doing it.
City Councilman David Oh is behind the effort.
“All you have to do is record yourself, like do a YouTube video, whether you do it with your band, whether you do it with your orchestra or whether you do it in your living room and then you just go to our website phllive.net and upload your video… You have one of 10 categories to upload it to, absolutely free.”
You have Friday Aug. 18 to September 30 to enter.
You can win things like free studio recording time, cash and finalist will give live performances at popular Philadelphia venues.