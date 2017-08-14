Zeoli Show Log 08.14.17

August 14, 2017 6:03 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- During an unscheduled address from the White House, President Donald Trump condemned the KKK, white supremacists, and neo-Nazism by name, referring to them as “racist and evil.” 

3:50pm- Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe called on Trump for unity and partially blamed the President’s rhetoric for the attack in Charlottesville over the weekend. 

4pm- Americans for Richmond Monument Preservation, a Confederate heritage group, has asked permission to hold a rally in Richmond, Virginia. The location requested is a Robert E. Lee statue. 

4:20pm- According to the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump has ordered his administration to begin investigating China’s potentially unlawful acquisition of technology developed by U.S. companies. 

5:35pm- Al Gore’s new movie, An Inconvenient Sequel, has flopped at the box office.

