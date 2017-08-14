Autopsy: 13-Year-Old Boy Died Of Fentanyl-Heroin Mixture In South Jersey

RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS)—A boy found dead in South Jersey back in June died from a “deadly heroin mixture,” the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday.

Middle Township Police Department responded June 4 to a Rio Grande home after Vincent Weiner, 13, was found dead.

On Monday, an autopsy report revealed that he died of a deadly mixture of heroin mixed with fentanyl.

It’s unclear how Weiner obtained the drug, but the young boy’s mom, Jamie Lund, is pleading with the public for answers.

“Anyone, anyone who has any information on where he got it, please please please contact me or Chief Leusner or [any] of the officers of the Middle Township Police Department. Whoever is supplying these babies with drugs, needs to be stopped!” she said in a Facebook post. “My heart is broken, shattered into a million pieces. Thank you all for your continued support.”

Fentanyl is an extremely powerful and deadly controlled dangerous substance, which is approximately 100 times more potent than heroin, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

Fentanyl is legally available as a skin patch, lozenge, pills, a film that dissolves in your mouth, or by intervenes. Most often when used illegally, the substance is converted to a powder form by drug distributors and mixed at a dangerous and uncontrolled level with heroin, said authorities.

According to Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor, there has been an increase in the number of heroin bags submitted to the county, which have tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Taylor urges families to educate their children and loved ones about the dangers of illegal drugs.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-465-8700.