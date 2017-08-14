Guide To Viewing The Partial Solar Eclipse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In less than a week, the long anticipated phenomenon known as a total solar eclipse will be visible in the United States but only along a particular line, stretching coast-to-coast.

Here are some spots throughout the area to check out a partial solar eclipse on Aug. 21:

Brandywine Creek State Park

This Delaware site will provide visitors the opportunity to make their own viewing scopes and there will be local astronomy experts to detail the best way to view the celestial event 12:30-3 p.m. Call 302-655-5740 to register.

Bayshore Center At Bivalve

Want to be see the partial solar eclipse on a boat? Well, get on on board the 112-foot wooden historic sail boat known as the AJ Meerwald in Cape May, N.J. To purchase tickets and learn more, you can call Ali Place at 856- 785-2060 (ext. 107).

Edelman Planetarium at Rowan University

The southern part of New Jersey, we will see a about 75 percent partial eclipse and the Edelman Planetarium is free and open to the public 1-4 p.m.

Visitors will be provided a limited number of free eclipse glasses. There will also be hands-on activities on the Science Hall grounds, as well as live streaming of the total solar eclipse from around the United States. For more information, contact 856-256-4389.

The Seaport Museum

The Seaport Museum will offer eclipse viewing glasses for purchase and it will also provide a craft table for kids to make pinhole viewers 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be available at the Deck bar. And this event is contingent on the weather.

Bucks County Community College at Newtown

The public is invited to watch the historic event on the patio of the new Science Center on Aug. 21. Viewing glasses and snacks will be provided, with science professors on hand to answer questions.

The event is scheduled from 2-3 p.m.