Vaccines Important In Prevention Of Ear Infections

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is little debate in medical circles about the importance of vaccination. According to a new report in the Journal of Pediatrics, vaccines have played a very important role in the decline in the incidence of ear infections in children over the past 30 years.

Back in 1989, 80% of children experienced their first case of an ear infection by the time they were 3 years old. However, since the introduction of a vaccine which can help prevent ear infections that percentage has dropped from 80% to 60%.

Other risk factors for ear infections include family history, daycare attendance, and being male. Over the years these risk factors have not changed. The only difference is the introduction of the vaccine.

We often think of vaccines as a way to prevent diseases that can kill people, but this is a case where a vaccine this preventing an ailment that is the leading cause of the use of antibiotics the United States.