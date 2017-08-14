Trump Strikes More Forceful Tone Against White Nationalists Following Backlash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump struck a more forceful tone on Monday after facing criticism that his initial comments condemning the Charlottvesville, Virginia, violence were not strong enough.

Dozens of Republican leaders called out Trump this weekend for not specifically condemning the white nationalist groups in the Virginia city.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, one of the highest ranking senators, tweeted over the weekend, saying, “Call evil by its name.”

Vigil Held In Center City For Charlottesville Victims

Trump did that in a news conference on Monday.

“Racism is evil. Those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” said Trump.

Trump added that a federal investigation is being launched into the deadly violence that happened in Charlottesville.

“I just met with FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation,” the president said.

Heather Heyer, 32, of Charlottesville, was killed Saturday when a car plowed into protesters. The driver of that car, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., was in court Monday.

Fields was denied bail, and sent back to sit in jail, as he faces several charges at the state level, including second-degree murder.

Bond Denied For Man Accused Of Killing Woman After Ramming Car Into Protesters

Trump’s update on potential federal charges for Fields comes following backlash for his initial statement about the violence on Saturday.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides,” Trump said Saturday.

However, people around the country called for a more forceful stance against the hate groups that incited the violence.

“Tell the white supremacists, tell the neo-Nazis, tell the KKK, tell them all we have had enough of it,” said Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Despite Trump’s tougher tone with white nationalists, the groups that attended the violent rallies in Charlottesville are calling them a success and overall victory because hundreds of supporters attended and more events are coming.