The Dom Giordano Show: John Bolton, Ken Cuccinelli | August 14

Dom talks about the violence that occurred in Charlottesville this past weekend, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier resigning from President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council, and President Trump’s response to the violence this previous weekend. Dom talks to Former Ambassador John Bolton about what the United States should do moving forward with North Korea, to former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, and with author and political commentator, Dinesh D’Souza about his new book, “The Big Lie”.

9:00 Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli tells Former National Press Secretary for Bernie 2016 , Symone Sanders to “shut up” during heated debate on race.

9:05 Charlottesville Mayor, Michael Signer gives a strong response to those who caused damage in protests over the weekend.

9:15 Former Ambassador John Bolton joins the show to talk about what the United States should do moving forward with North Korea.

9:35 President Donald Trump denounces the violence on both sides during Charlottesville this past weekend.

9:50 Jamelle Bouie stated that Trump’s call to “cherish history” was a “dog whistle” for the alt-right.

10:05 Vice President Mike Pence condemns white supremacists and defends President Trump’s remarks on denouncing violence on both sides.

10:25 UVA Center for Politics director Larry Sabato says Trump should “fire all the white nationalists on his staff, starting with Steve Bannon.”

10:35 Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier resigns from the president’s American Manufacturing Council in protest of Trump’s response to white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

11:00 Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli joins the show to talk about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia the previous weekend.

11:20 Anthony Davies and James R. Harrigan wrote an op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer titled, “The Myths of the Underpaid and Overworked Teachers in PA”

11:35 Dinesh D’Souza joins the program to talk about his new book “The Big Lie”.