Couple Found Murdered Inside South Philadelphia Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double murder in South Philadelphia.
Officers found a couple dead inside their apartment on the 1300 block of Federal Street, around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the 50-year-old man and his 23-year-old girlfriend appear to have been beaten. Investigators say the home was also ransacked.
“The house appears to have been ransacked,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small. “However, there was no sign of forced entry to the front door or rear door so we’re not certain exactly what happened.”
Small says detectives did not find any narcotics in plain view and that what unfolded inside remains a mystery.