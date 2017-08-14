NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Couple Found Murdered Inside South Philadelphia Home

August 14, 2017 6:18 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double murder in South Philadelphia.

Officers found a couple dead inside their apartment on the 1300 block of Federal Street, around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the 50-year-old man and his 23-year-old girlfriend appear to have been beaten. Investigators say the home was also ransacked.

“The house appears to have been ransacked,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small. “However, there was no sign of forced entry to the front door or rear door so we’re not certain exactly what happened.”

Small says detectives did not find any narcotics in plain view and that what unfolded inside remains a mystery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch