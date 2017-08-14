Ric Flair Hospitalized, Rep Asks For Prayers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — WWE Hall Of Fame wrestler Ric Flair was hospitalized and admitted to an intensive care unit over the weekend, according to ESPN.com.
Flair’s management agency tweeted earlier Monday morning, asking for “prayers and positive energy,”
Flair, 68, was reportedly hospitalized for heart-related issues.
Flair is one of the most charismatic and popular professional wrestler of all-time.
