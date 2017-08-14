Police: Suspect Ties Up 84-Year-Old Woman With Belts During Home Invasion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an elderly woman was tied up during a home invasion on Monday afternoon in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia.
According to Philadelphia Police, the suspect tied up an 84-year-old woman with belts during the home invasion on the 700 block of South Front Street.
Police say the suspect stole money from the woman’s home.
The suspect is described as an approximate 30-year-old white man with a thin build and wearing dark pants.
The woman was not injured during the incident.
Police are investigating.