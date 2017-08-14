Police: Suspect Ties Up 84-Year-Old Woman With Belts During Home Invasion

August 14, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an elderly woman was tied up during a home invasion on Monday afternoon in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia Police, the suspect tied up an 84-year-old woman with belts during the home invasion on the 700 block of South Front Street.

Police: Man Wanted For Urinating On Synagogue

Police say the suspect stole money from the woman’s home.

The suspect is described as an approximate 30-year-old white man with a thin build and wearing dark pants.

The woman was not injured during the incident.

Police are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch