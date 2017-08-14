Vineland Police Searching For Missing 11-Year-Old Boy

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — The Vineland Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.
Brian D. Taylor was last seen at noon Monday at the Walnut Manor Apartment complex located at 794 E. Walnut Rd.
Police: Suspect Ties Up 84-Year-Old Woman With Belts During Home Invasion
According to police, he was last seen wearing a small black windbreaker and dark pants while carrying a plastic bag filled with clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111.