Vineland Police Searching For Missing 11-Year-Old Boy

August 14, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: Missing

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — The Vineland Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Credit: (CBS3)

Brian D. Taylor was last seen at noon Monday at the Walnut Manor Apartment complex located at 794 E. Walnut Rd.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a small black windbreaker and dark pants while carrying a plastic bag filled with clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111.

