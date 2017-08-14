Police Identify Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Car Theft Suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the officers involved in a fatal shooting Friday in North Philadelphia.
25th District Officers Anthony Carapucci, Jason Keen and Christopher Rycek, all shot their handguns at a man who was trying to steal a car. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. at Darien Street and Allegheney Avenue.
Police say Officer Carapucci arrived on the scene and saw a man sitting inside a 2010 Nissan Altima. The car owner told the officer the man was stealing her car. Police say Carapucci approached the vehicle, there was a struggle and the suspect tried to take Carapucci’s handgun. The two other officers arrived on scene and pulled their weapons.
Police say officers Keen and Rycek told the suspect to drop the gun several times. The suspect then released Carapucci’s gun and grabbed Rycek’s weapon. Rycek fired his gun once, the other two officers also shot their weapons.
The suspect, Tyreas Carlyle, was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.