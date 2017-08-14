Odunde Festival Founder Lois Fernandez Dies At Age 81

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The founder of an annual African-American cultural festival that’s regarded as a Philadelphia institution has died. Lois Fernandez was 81.
Oshunbumi Fernandez says a trip to Nigeria inspired her mother Lois to create the first Odunde Festival with a $100 grant, and around 50 participants.
“And here we are, 42 years later, Odunde is the largest African-American street festival in the country,” she said.
The festival isn’t the only legacy Lois Fernandez leaves.
“I just want my mother to be remembered as a woman who stood up for what she believed in,” Oshunbumi said. “She was totally faithful, she was loyal, my mother was never wishy-washy. She would tell you how she felt. And my mother just loved her community, and she wanted to uplift her community.”
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that made to the Odunde Festival’s children’s fund.