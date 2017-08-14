Guilty But Mentally Ill Plea From Man Who Shot Father On Schuylkill Expressway

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The man who shot his father in the head during evening rush-hour on the Schuylkill Expressway in April, 2015 has pleaded guilty but mentally ill, and ha been sentenced to four-to-15 years in state prison. And, for the first time, we’re hearing from his parents – including his father – who survived.

Montgomery County judge Joseph Walsh credited prosecutors and Kymere Corbin’s defense attorneys for coming up with a sentence that focuses on getting the 24-year-old treatment for Schizophrenia, noting “it was an amazing outcome, given what could have transpired on the expressway.”

Corbin’s father, Elbert Corbin, says they were going about 70 miles-per-hour when the shot was fired. The bullet entered his head just in front of his left ear, and came out his right eye. But he was able to pull the car over to the side of the road.

“I thought that I was having a stroke,” Elbert told KYW Newsradio’s Jim Melwert. “and I thought, ‘I have to save us.’”

Kymere was an Architecture major at the University of Indiana. He shocked his family when he abruptly left school, his mental health deteriorating.

Elbert calls his survival a miracle, and while he lost his right eye, he says he’s glad it was him and not someone else as now his son is diagnosed and getting treatment at Norristown State Hospital.

“I saw him go from literally, to me, zombie status to normal,” Elbert said. “I just want my son to be alright. I’m sorry he had to go through something like this, but God works in mysterious ways.”

With time served, Kymere could be eligible for parole in April, 2019, with required out-patient therapy during any parole.