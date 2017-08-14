Eye Institute Of Philadelphia Handing Out Free Eclipse Glasses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eye Institute of Philadelphia is handing out free, disposable glass to watch the eclipse next Monday.
Dr. Bisant Labib, is an assistant professor of optometry at Salus University and works with students in clinical practice at the Eye Institute in North Philadelphia.
She says the institute is handing out free eclipse viewing glasses at its satellite locations in East Falls, Chestnut Hill and Norristown.
Labib says the lenses of the disposal glasses have filters to protect your eyes.
“If you even look through it right now, you won’t see much at all. So it’s only gonna let very bright light through. Your regular sunglasses, if you put them on, you’ll still be able to see around the rim whereas these you won’t be able to see at all,” said Labib.
Labib says you should also be able to pick up the glasses at any eye care practice.