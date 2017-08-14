Police: Man Took Photos Of Woman In Target Fitting Room

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A man is accused of taking pictures of a woman in a Burlington County Target fitting room.
Evesham Township police say that 36-year-old Francis Vain, of Williamstown, took pictures of a woman while she was getting changed inside a fitting room at a Target located at 751 South Route 73.
The woman told police she was trying on clothes inside the fitting room on Aug. 9 around 7:40 p.m. when she said she saw a man holding cellphone under the door.
According to police, the woman then confronted the suspect, who then proceeded to flee the store.
A witness in the parking lot was able to provide a description of the suspect’s car.
Police say when they went to Vain’s home, they discovered pictures he had taken of the victim and also additional electronic devices containing other footage of women appearing to get undressed in other unknown fitting rooms.
Vain has been charged with one count of third degree invasion of privacy and was released on his own recognizance.
The investigation is ongoing.