Fletcher Cox And Brandon Brooks Are Getting The Best Out Of Each Other

By Joseph Santoliquito

Eagles’ right guard Brandon Brooks and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox could arguably be among the top five players in the NFL in their respective positions.

Playing against each other every day is only making them better.

“Fletcher pushed me every day, he’s one of the best d-tackles in the game, and he’s strong, explosive, has a great pass rush,” Brooks said. “He pushes me to be better every day. I look at it like a sibling rivalry. Every time I go out there, we’re probably top five at what we do and we’re competing against each other every play.

“It’s not like something that you take personally, where if you beat him or he beats me, you get mad. At the end of the day, it’s all love. He’s made me much better in the time I’ve been here. Earlier in my career in Houston, I was going against J.J. Watt every day. I’ve been fortunate enough to go against one of the best players every day. I look at it every day, you don’t have a choice, and you have to get better.”

Some days are easy, Brooks says, because he does go against the best every day.

“Brandon and I have become really close since he got here and it’s about building chemistry with someone who’s a really good guard, one of the best in this league,” Cox said. “The thing about Brandon is he brings it every day, I bring it every day. We both talk about different things, what he saw, what I saw.

“We’re just trying to help each other out and it’s working.”