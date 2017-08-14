Police Take Down ‘Death To White Power’ Sign Hung Over Railroad Overpass

WATCH LIVE: Derrick Pitts Of The Franklin Institute Answers Your Questions About Solar Eclipse

August 14, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Death To White Power sign, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A “Death To White Power” sign was hung over a railroad overpass on Monday morning in the West Poplar section of Philadelphia.

Police took down the sign that was placed on the overpass on 8th Street and Spring Garden.

There were also “Anti-White Power” and “Anti-Racism” flyers and signs that were scattered on 9th Street and Spring Garden.

This comes following the deadly protests that rocked Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

Philadelphia Police are investigating the incident.

