Dead Rodent Baked Into Bucks County Woman’s Chick-fil-A Bun, Lawsuit Alleges

August 14, 2017 11:57 PM By Brandon Longo
Filed Under: Bucks County, Chick-fil-A, Food

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—A Bucks County woman is suing after she claims a dead rodent was baked into the bun of her Chick-fil-A sandwich.

In the lawsuit obtained by CBS Philly, Ellen Manfalouti claims that on November 25, 2016 she had her friend purchase a chicken sandwich for her at the Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 2424 E. Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, PA.

The lawsuit alleges that Manfalouti took a bite out of the sandwich before discovering that there was a dead rodent baked into the bun.

Police Investigating Video Of Person Allegedly Biting Parakeet’s Head Off

William Davis, who’s representing Manfalouti, says she was treated at a local hospital for extreme nausea.

Manfalouti is now suing the Bucks County business and its manager, Dave Heffernan, for more than $50,000.

rodent 4 e1502753657600 Dead Rodent Baked Into Bucks County Womans Chick fil A Bun, Lawsuit Alleges

Lawsuit Exhibit: Plaintiff’s photo taken on November 25, 2016 alleges that a dead rodent was found in a bun purchased at a Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 2424 E. Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, PA.

The lawsuit contends that “defendants Dave Heffernan and Chick-fil-A of Oxford Valley Road failed to supervise employees who intentionally and/or knowingly served a sandwich to a customer with a dead rodent baked into the bun. This action was a direct cause of the Plaintiff’s injuries.”

Poll: Vanilla, Chocolate Don’t Crack Top 10 Favorite Ice Cream Flavors

Davis says in the filing that due to the negligence of the defendants, Manfalouti is seeking punitive and compensatory damages related to her: pain and suffering, emotional distress, sleeplessness, anxiety, PTSD and medical bills.

rodent Dead Rodent Baked Into Bucks County Womans Chick fil A Bun, Lawsuit Alleges

Lawsuit Exhibit:
Plaintiff’s photo taken on November 25, 2016 alleging that a dead rodent was found in bun purchased at Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 2424 E. Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, PA.

In a statement obtained to CBS Philly, Heffernan said he could not comment on the allegations.

“We are aware, and the guest’s allegations are being investigated. This is an ongoing legal matter, therefore we cannot comment any further at this time,” said Heffernan.

 

 

More from Brandon Longo
Comments

One Comment

  1. Patricia A Morgan says:
    August 15, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Poor little mouse! What a way to go out!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. T.B. Downs says:
    August 15, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    This is the latest dish from the wonderful Christians who run Chik-Fil-A: THE RAT-ATOUILLE SANDWICH…

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Cam Kirmser says:
    August 15, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    PTSD??

    This is a slap in the face to those who truly have this problem.

    I’ve been to Chic Fil A and I’ve never seen a bun look like that. Makes me wonder if she baked her own rat-in-a-bun and slipped it onto her sandwich.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Ray Sagastiano says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:35 am

    I would like one with not as much rat in it. – M. Python

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch