NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Box Office Report: ‘Annabelle’ Creeps Its Way To The Top

August 14, 2017 4:00 AM By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The debuting horror thriller, Annabelle: Creation, came up big on an otherwise slow box office weekend, earning an estimated $35 million for an impressive first-place finish.

The holdover, Dunkirk, was the runner-up, taking in another $11 million.

The new animated sequel, Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, finished third with $9 million, while last weekend’s leader, The Dark Tower, fell to fourth with $8 million.

Rounding out the top five was the animated comedy The Emoji Movie, which totaled $7 million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were slightly below those of last weekend, but nowhere near those of a year ago.

More from Bill Wine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch