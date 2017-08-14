Box Office Report: ‘Annabelle’ Creeps Its Way To The Top

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The debuting horror thriller, Annabelle: Creation, came up big on an otherwise slow box office weekend, earning an estimated $35 million for an impressive first-place finish.
The holdover, Dunkirk, was the runner-up, taking in another $11 million.
The new animated sequel, Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, finished third with $9 million, while last weekend’s leader, The Dark Tower, fell to fourth with $8 million.
Rounding out the top five was the animated comedy The Emoji Movie, which totaled $7 million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were slightly below those of last weekend, but nowhere near those of a year ago.