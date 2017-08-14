9-Year-Old Boy Shares Similarities, Moment With Wentz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles came to practice Monday, he had one special fan there to watch.
Ethan Wentz, 9, plays for the Pennridge Green Jacket but Carson and he are not related.
However, they do have a few things in common.
Both play quarterback and wear the number 11.
Ethan said he had “mixed feelings” about the Eagles drafting Carson but all that changed “because his last names was Wentz; he was the quarterback and he was good.”
Another thing they share in common is their love for the game.
Ethan and his teammates watched Eagles practice Monday and after it was over, he finally met his namesake.