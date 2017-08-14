9-Year-Old Boy Shares Similarities, Moment With Wentz

August 14, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: Eagles, football

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles came to practice Monday, he had one special fan there to watch.

Ethan Wentz, 9, plays for the Pennridge Green Jacket but Carson and he are not related.

However, they do have a few things in common.

Both play quarterback and wear the number 11.

Refreshed Carson Wentz Is Ready For Eagles 2017 Season

Ethan said he had “mixed feelings” about the Eagles drafting Carson but all that changed “because his last names was Wentz; he was the quarterback and he was good.”

Another thing they share in common is their love for the game.

Ethan and his teammates watched Eagles practice Monday and after it was over, he finally met his namesake.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch