Positively Philadelphia: Valley Forge National Historical Park

August 13, 2017 5:00 AM
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) –– There are so many layers of history at Valley Forge National Historical Park, and living history volunteers help the past come to life. On Aug. 19, you can watch bread being baked and popular food dishes from the time being made.

“One of my favorites is a dish that we do,  it’s fried sausages with onions, carrots and cabbage mixed together,” said Krista Jasillo.

Krista Jasillo portrays a camp follower.

“Camp followers were anyone who wasn’t part of the military so the women in general were wives, daughters, mothers,” said Jasillo.

Watch them cook and also smell the bread as it comes out of the oven.

“We make an oatmeal bread which is an original receipt (18th century recipe) from the period. It has oatmeal, molasses, salt, shortening and yeast, and we actually give the yeast a little boost by adding some beer into it. It’s a very happy yeast!” she says.

If you would like to volunteer or check out all the different activities, go to https://www.valleyforge.org/.

