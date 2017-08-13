Man Shot Outside Chester Bar, Suspects Exchange Gunfire With Police

August 13, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Chester, Chester Police, Police Involved Shooting

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say an early morning shooting outside a bar in Chester, Delaware County led to an exchange of gunfire with police and sent three people to the hospital.

Officials say an argument began outside the Gold Room Bar in the 500 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday, and one man pulled a gun and shot another man.

Arriving police said two suspects got into an SUV and started firing at officers. Police returned fire, hitting the vehicle several times. The SUV fled but crashed several blocks away.

Police said both men inside the vehicle had gunshot wounds. They and the man shot outside the bar were taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where their conditions weren’t immediately reported.

No officers were injured.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

