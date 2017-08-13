Fire Rips Through Mini Market In Strawberry Mansion

August 13, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: fire, Philadelphia Fire Department, Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia fire officials say one person was injured after flames broke out at the De Los Santos Mini Market in Strawberry Mansion overnight.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday at the storefront at the corner of 25th and Dauphin Streets.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control around 1:50 a.m.

One man was taken to Temple University Hospital in unknown condition.

The store owners say they believe this was an accident.

At this point, the Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating a cause.

