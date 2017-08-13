Army Corps Of Engineers Detail Solutions To Margate Dunes Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Army Corps of Engineers says its team has made significant progress this weekend with court-ordered measures aimed at solving the ponding problem caused by dune construction on Margate’s beaches.
The effort, halted by a state court’s temporary stay, was given the green light on Thursday by a federal judge, who imposed several conditions.
In its release, the Corps says it’s working on meeting those requirements, starting with fencing off the basins between the dunes and bulkheads, and that it’s been adding sand to those areas, and working on temporary elevated walkways.
Its team has set up a procedure for testing the stormwater, and has pumps in place should four or more inches of water collect in those low areas.
The dredging and beach filling is expected to resume Tuesday.
The corps’ memo was sent out around the same time residents rallied on the beach against the project.
Anti-dune activist Dan Gottlieb says it’s a solution in search of a problem.