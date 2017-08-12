Police: Woman Shot 3 Times During Attempted Home Invasion In NE Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot multiple times inside her home in Northeast Philadelphia overnight during what police call an attempted home invasion.

Philadelphia police say the 58-year-old woman was sleeping in her bedroom in the 8500 block of Summerdale Avenue when she woke up after hearing noises outside. Captain George Fuchs says she looked out the window, didn’t see anything, and then went back to bed. That’s where she noticed she was shot.

“She called 9-1-1 at the same time her husband was coming in through the front door,” Fuchs said, “but she thought it was the bad guy who shot her not realizing it was her husband coming home from work. So he finally got into the house.”

The woman was shot three times. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“Right now we don’t have any suspects,” Fuchs said. “We do have a scene. We have the actual screen, there is a big hole. And it appears someone would have had to actually climb up on a chair to actually fire into the bedroom area. And we don’t have any witnesses, no cameras in the area.”

Police say the suspect or suspects never gained entry to the home.

So far, police have made no arrests.