Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Through Lobby Of Atlantic City Motel

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ. (CBS) — A man was arrested and charged with DWI after he crashed his vehicle into a motel in Atlantic City.
It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at the Econo Lodge at Morris and Pacific Avenues.
Police say 22-year-old Jorge Parada lost control of his pickup truck, struck a traffic light pole, and then crashed through the lobby of the motel. Authorities say Parada initially fled the scene, but eventually returned.
Investigators say moments earlier, Parada struck a vehicle after he failed to stop at a red light a few blocks away.
There were no injuries reported in either accident but the Econo Lodge did sustain extensive damage inside.
Parada was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and related offenses.