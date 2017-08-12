NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Mural Arts Program Looking For Local Artists For Ben Franklin Bridge Murals

August 12, 2017 10:07 PM By Suzanne Monaghan
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Mural Arts Program is partnering with the Delaware River Port Authority to create two murals on a portion of the Ben Franklin Bridge, and they’re looking for local artists to complete the project.

The murals will further spruce up the pedestrian underpass at 5th Street in Philadelphia that recently got a makeover with new lighting and a bike lane.

Artists have until September 5th to submit their ideas for the murals that will each span 1000 square feet.

Designs should reflect the mission of the DRPA and the value of the transportation, innovation, and community.

The selected artist will be notified in February 2018, and the mural is expected to be completed next summer.

