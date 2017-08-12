Burlington County Reaches Out To Indian Community In Ongoing Double Murder Probe

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ (CBS) — Detectives probing a double murder in Burlington County last March have turned to leaders in the Indian community for help in cracking the case.

Thirty-eight-year old Sasikala Narra and her 6-year-old son Anish were stabbed to death March 23rd inside their Maple Shade apartment.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Farrina reached out to the Indian Cultural Center of South Jersey for help in getting people who may know something to say something. The center issued its call for assistance on Facebook.

“Our community is not very outspoken in a public setting and sometimes people want us to give information if they have it,” center spokesman Jay Parikh told KYW Newsradio. “They may feel very shy or, I guess, they don’t want to come out and say something in a public setting.”

Farrina says this is just one more way to, perhaps, catch a killer.

“While we do have some leads that we’re pursuing, we just wanted to have maybe a more open line of communication with the Indian Community in case there’s some reluctance, for whatever reason, to speak to law enforcement,” Farrina said.

That’s why the Center is offering to act as an intermediary with authorities. Detectives are also accepting anonymous tips on their hotline, 609-265-7113.

Farrina reiterated conclusions made early on that these murders were not the result of a hate crime.