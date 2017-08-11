Zeoli Show Log 08.11.17

3pm- Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis stated that he believes diplomacy with North Korea is currently working.
3:35pm- While taking questions from the press, President Trump addressed threats from North Korea.
4pm- The Democratic National Committee’s computer systems may not have been breached by Russians. According to reports, there is forensic evidence suggesting that the DNC “hack” may have been an inside leak.
4:35pm- Attorney Mark W. Tanner joins the show to discuss how he successfully obtained a reversal in the Third Circuit Court of Appeals that will now allow for the pursuit of a civil rights case against former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane.
5:35pm- The House Freedom Caucus has filed a petition that would force a vote on clean repeal of Obamacare.