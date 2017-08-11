NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 08.11.17

August 11, 2017 5:47 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Democratic National Committee, Donald Trump, Gen. James Mattis, Kathleen Kane, Mark W. Tanner, Russia, The House Freedom Caucus

3pm- Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis stated that he believes diplomacy with North Korea is currently working. 

3:35pm- While taking questions from the press, President Trump addressed threats from North Korea.

4pm- The Democratic National Committee’s computer systems may not have been breached by Russians. According to reports, there is forensic evidence suggesting that the DNC “hack” may have been an inside leak. 

4:35pm- Attorney Mark W. Tanner joins the show to discuss how he successfully obtained a reversal in the Third Circuit Court of Appeals that will now allow for the pursuit of a civil rights case against former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane. 

5:35pm- The House Freedom Caucus has filed a petition that would force a vote on clean repeal of Obamacare. 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch