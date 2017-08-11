What’s Next For The Margate Dunes Project?

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — One day after a federal judge allowed work to resume on protective sand dunes in Margate that the locals insist are not needed, a New Jersey judge got all sides together in Atlantic City to consider the next step.
With the federal decision taking out Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez’s earlier shutdown of the project, it’s now a matter of when and how the work gets done.
To that end, Mendez wants to know if the Army Corps of Engineers might be willing to cut Margate some slack.
“He said to the DEP, ‘why don’t you at least go check, go ask the Army Corps if they’d be willing to revise the schedule so that the work in Margate isn’t at the height of the season?,'” Margate attorney Jordan Rand told KYW Newsradio.
In effect, Mendez would like to see resumption of the project put off until after Labor Day.
The Army is not involved in the state legal action, and has given no indication when they might resume the dune project.
Judge Mendez has scheduled a conference call Wednesday afternoon to see where things stand.