Philly Soccer Show: Union Rookie Defender Jack Elliott

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Union defender Jack Elliott is the guest on the KYW Philly Soccer Show.

The London-native talks to KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio about coming over to the states and playing college soccer before getting drafted by the Union this past draft. He also discusses what it is like playing with veteran defender Oguchi Onyewu, who has been his partner in the center of defense for most of the season.

Then, Mike and Greg talking about the Union’s lack of activity in the recent transfer period. While teams around them added players, the Union made a minor cash deal involving an international roster spot. We talk about how that could impact their push for a playoff spot.

The KYW Philly Soccer Show is saddened by the passing of former Sons of Ben president Kenny Hanson, who lost his life in a tragic accident. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to aid his family through this difficult time https://www.gofundme.com/caring-for-kenny.