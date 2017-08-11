Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting In Summerdale

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are looking for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting in the city’s Summerdale neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Summerdale and Cheltenham Avenues.

After receiving several 911 calls, officers arrived to find a 24-year-old man lying down next to the open door of a Volvo, with multiple gunshot wounds to his left side and left arm.

Another person was attempting to render first aid before paramedics rushed the victim to Einstein Medical Center in very critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said witness accounts and ballistic evidence suggest both the shooter and victim were in the driver’s seats of their cars headed in opposite directions on Summerdale Avenue. Small said the victim was stopped at a light when the gunman pulled up and opened fire.

“The driver door window was shot out as well, as well as the passenger door window was also shot out,” he said. “We found a projectile in the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle. So it appears that he was sitting in the driver’s seat when he was shot.”

There were several witnesses, who described the shooter as driving a white car, possibly a 2010 Buick headed north on Summerdale.

Investigators also found surveillance cameras near the scene that could provide additional evidence.