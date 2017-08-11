Solar Eclipse Myths And Superstitions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The solar eclipse is Aug. 21 and already some people are worried.
Day will turn to night during the total eclipse of the sun as the moon moves between the Sun and the Earth and that event sparks fear in certain cultures.
Dr. Simon Bronner, professor emeritus of Folklore and American studies at Penn State says there are legends that say pregnant women and children should stay inside during an eclipse to avoid danger
There are also religious beliefs that emerge during this time about what the meaning of darkness during the day and whether this opens up apocalyptic beliefs about the end of days.
Other myths warn that people should avoid cooking during the eclipse due to a belief that food would become unpure or bad because of the event.