Solar Eclipse Myths And Superstitions

August 11, 2017 2:09 PM By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: Eclipse 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The solar eclipse is Aug. 21 and already some people are worried.

Day will turn to night during the total eclipse of the sun as the moon moves between the Sun and the Earth and that event sparks fear in certain cultures.

Dr. Simon Bronner, professor emeritus of Folklore and American studies at Penn State says there are legends that say pregnant women and children should stay inside during an eclipse to avoid danger

There are also religious beliefs that emerge during this time about what the meaning of darkness during the day and whether this opens up apocalyptic beliefs about the end of days.

Other myths warn that people should avoid cooking during the eclipse due to a belief that food would become unpure or bad because of the event.

More from Lynne Adkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Eclipse 2017
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch