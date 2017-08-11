Heavy Summer Rains Bring Early Allergy Season

August 11, 2017 8:32 AM By Kim Glovas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you are susceptible to hay fever, get ready for some sneezing. The Delaware Valley’s chief pollen counter says the ragweed season has already started.

Doctor Donald Dvorin of the Asthma Center in Philadelphia is also the official pollen counter for the region. He says the heavy rains over the summer have produced a bumper crop.

“Officially, the ragweed pollen season is August 15th through the fall, but we have definitely seen it earlier,” said Dvorin.

Dvorin says 25-to-40 percent of the population suffer from hay fever sparked by ragweed. But he says there are ways to minimize its effect.

“Taking a shower coming in from the outside, keeping your windows closed, keeping your car windows closed is crucial and just trying to avoid any accumulation from outdoor exposure,” said Dvorin.

To monitor the ragweed count, you can click here.

 

