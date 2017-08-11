Police Release Photo Of Person Of Interest In Deadly Center City Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released a photo of a person of interest in the deadly hit-and-run of a woman in Center City on Sunday.
Police released the photo Friday during a press conference. They say the man was driving a white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a white top and black fenders when he hit 53-year-old Ann Broderick on Broad and Race Streets on Aug. 6 around 3:15 a.m.
Broderick is believed to be homeless and was reportedly sleeping nearby when she got up to cross the street and use the restroom.
Police say there are no witnesses to the hit-and-run.
A security guard patrolling the area found the Broderick with trauma to her skull on the street.
“Ann was vibrant, a beautiful soul even though her situation was her situation,” said Abby Anderson, who volunteers with the homeless and says she met Broderick six months ago. “She was a human being. It broke my heart that had happened to her. She was family. I thank God I had the opportunity to give her a hug on Saturday.”
Investigators say the vehicle should have front end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.