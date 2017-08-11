Police: 1 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Philadelphia on Friday night.
It happened around 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of Darien St. in North Philadelphia.
Police say they responded to the scene for a theft in progress and found a man inside a woman’s red car.
When the officer approached the man, police say the suspect tried to disarm the cop. During the altercation, investigators say the suspect began fighting with a second officer and attempted to get his weapon.
Police say multiple officers opened fire as a result of the struggle.
The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead
