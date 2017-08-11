BREAKING: 1 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In North Philadelphia, Police Say

Police: 1 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In North Philadelphia

August 11, 2017 6:42 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Police, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Philadelphia on Friday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of Darien St. in North Philadelphia.

Police say they responded to the scene for a theft in progress and found a man inside a woman’s red car.

When the officer approached the man, police say the suspect tried to disarm the cop. During the altercation, investigators say the suspect began fighting with a second officer and attempted to get his weapon.

Police say multiple officers opened fire as a result of the struggle.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead

Stay with CBSPhilly as this story develops.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch