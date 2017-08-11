Philadelphia Union Names ‘Chief Tattoo Officer’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a marketing gimmick sure to get under the skin of Philadelphia soccer fans.
It’s a bold display of fan loyalty.
“One thing we kind of always stop in our tracks and pay attention to is when a fan will post a tattoo that’s inspired by their favorite club,” said Doug Vosik, marketing VP for the Philadelphia Union.
So, Vosik got the idea to name a Chief Tattoo Officer for the club.
“We put the job posting out there. We announced it in local media, and by the next morning we had over 150 applicants,” Vosik said.
Vosik says Jay Cunliffe, the owner of Bonedaddys Tattoo in Aston, was selected.
To celebrate, Vosik, a Union player, and a fan will simultaneously get tattooed there August 21st.